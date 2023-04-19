CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Sacramento, California man arrested after an armed robbery in Clarksburg was in the North Central Regional Jail Wednesday, and according to the Orchard Park Police Department in New York State, he is a “known gang member.”

Tushaun Glenn

The armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 5 at the Verizon Wireless location on Emily Drive, and suspect Tushaun Glenn, 45, was arrested on Monday, April 10 in Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. Nexstar affiliate WIVB shared a press release from police with 12 News about the arrest.

Glenn was extradited to California after his arrest in New York, as he also had a California warrant, and as of Wednesday, April 19, was being held in West Virginia’s North Central Regional Jail on charges of robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy.

The Orchard Park Police said it also charged Glenn with false personation because he is accused of giving a fake name when police officers pulled him over, after being alerted by Clarksburg Police Department investigators that he was believed to be in their area.

The West Virginia criminal complaint against Glenn alleges that the items stolen were worth a total of $1,600. During the robbery, the complaint alleges that Glenn spoke to the employee of the store about cell phones, and when the employee went to the back room of the store, Glenn took 10 cell phones and ran out of the store. The employee ran out of the store after seeing Glenn take the phone, and according to the complaint, Glenn “struck the employee in the face with his fist.”

That’s when the complaint alleges Glenn got in a rental vehicle and a woman inside it, who was waiting in the parking lot while Glenn was in the store, drove off.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, his Harrison County charges come with a surety/cash bond of $150,000 and his fugitive warrant comes with no bond. He was still in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.