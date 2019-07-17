Clarksburg couple accused of falling asleep while children wandered off

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg couple is facing child neglect charges after Clarksburg Police located three children a quarter mile from their home June 1.

Sarah Nardo

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, on the morning of June 1, officers responded to a call at 430 Duff Avenue in reference to three juveniles running around the area with no clothes on. One of the children was carrying a serrated blade steak knife, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said when they arrived, they observed two girls, ages 3 and 2, wearing no clothing, and a 4-year-old boy wearing only a diaper, which was full of feces. There was also dried feces on the boy’s leg, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Johnson

The police had located the children a little more than a quarter of a mile away from their home at 437 Stealey Avenue in Clarksburg. The children were without parental supervision for about 25 minutes, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers contacted the children’s mother, Sarah Nardo, 24, and her boyfriend, Donald Johnson, 27, both of Clarksburg, and learned they had both been asleep during the incident, police said.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Nardo and Johnson are charged with gross child neglect creating risk of death or injury. Both are being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail for each set at $50,000.