The scene of the robbery at Verizon Wireless on Emily Drive in Clarksburg. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Detective T. Ryan Criss and Detective Sergeant William G. Swiger were awarded for their recent investigative work that led to a wanted gang member from California being arrested after a robbery in Clarksburg.

The robbery happened on April 5 at the Verizon Wireless location on Emily Drive. Tushaun Glenn is accused of stealing $1,600 of merchandise from the store and striking an employee of the store in the face during the robbery.

During the process of their investigation, the detectives visited multiple businesses in the area to obtain their video surveillance footage, and determined that the suspect vehicle was an Enterprise rental. The detectives made calls to multiple Enterprise locations across the country in order to learn more about the driver. After learning he was from Sacramento, California, the detectives worked with law enforcement agencies there in order to identify him as Tushaun Glenn.

The detectives learned Glenn had a warrant in California, and after the rental vehicle was determined to be in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, they coordinated with law enforcement there so that Glenn would be arrested while returning the rental vehicle. He was taken into custody on April 10. According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, Glenn is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail as a fugitive on no bond as of May 19.

The Clarksburg Police Department said that Glenn was ultimately identified in 17 states and agencies from Florida, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania contacted Clarksburg Police for assistance.

Criss and Swiger were presented the Detective Sergeant J. Stephen Toryak Award for their work.

