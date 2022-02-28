BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly having intercourse with an unconscious woman in Harrison County.

On Apr. 3, 2021, a woman had a SANE kit performed at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department.

At that time, the woman stated that William Todd, 32, of Clarksburg, “had sex with her while she was unconscious,” officers said.

The results of the SANE report showed that a portion of male DNA found in her underwear matched a mouth swab which Todd had given voluntarily to investigators, according to the complaint.

Todd has been charged with third-degree sexual assault.