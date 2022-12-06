CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man Monday pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Harrison County.

Robert Maxwell

Robert Maxwell, 43, was indicted in September on one count each of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

At the time of his indictment, federal prosecutors said that Maxwell was arrested in November of 2021 after a series of controlled buys performed by a confidential informant, and that he a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol even though he has a prior conviction and is prohibited from owning firearms.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Maxwell ended up pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl for distributing the drug back in November 2021.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Maxwell was also arrested in October 2020 when a Clarksburg Police Officer said drugs were found in Maxwell’s van during a traffic stop on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.