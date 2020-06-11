Clarksburg man admits to federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Thursday.

Frank Horner III, 27 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Horner admitted to having methamphetamine in October 2019 in Harrison County, Powell said.

Horner faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Probation Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Horner is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

