Clarksburg man charged after a routine traffic stop results in deputies finding narcotics

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after a routine traffic stop results in deputies finding narcotics.

On Apr. 8, deputies with the the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a GM truck for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with the vehicle’s driver, Aaron Mayfield, 30, of Clarksburg, “a top compartment opened up and it revealed a set of digital scales,” deputies said.

When deputies asked to search the vehicle, Mayfield said he “just wanted to get home,” then grabbed a pack of cigarettes, which deputies observed “a marijuana join with a green leafy substance” hanging out o the pack, according to the complaint.

Mayfield told deputies “that it was a joint,” and he was then asked to step out of the vehicle, at which point deputies performed a search of his person, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found three individually wrapped bags which tested positive as methamphetamine, and deputies observed that the methamphetamine “was finely cut,” and that Mayfield had a prior conviction for “operating a clandestine lab,” according to the complaint.

Mayfield has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.