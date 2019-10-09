Clarksburg man charged after allegedly firing gun at woman during domestic dispute

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at a female victim during a domestic dispute.

On Oct. 7, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Langtown Road in reference to a domestic incident involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies were informed that a male had a shotgun and fired it at a female victim, then fled from the area in a gold Hyundai, deputies said. Deputies were informed as they traveled to the scene that the suspect had headed towards Route 50, according to the complaint.

An officer with the Bridgeport Police Department then informed deputies as they were traveling to the Langtown Road address that he had pulled over a gold Hyundai at the Dollar General Plaza, deputies said.

Shawn Mace

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shawn Mace, 32, of Clarksburg, who told deputies that the female victim of the domestic incident was the one who shot at him, according to the complaint.

Mace requested an attorney when deputies read him his Miranda rights while being detained for investigation, deputies said. Mace also said he didn’t want deputies searching his vehicle other than “peeking [their] head in,” according to the complaint.

Deputies saw a shotgun shell visible in the back seat of the vehicle while “peeking [their] head in,” deputies said.

While on scene, deputies spoke with the female victim of the incident who told them Mace had kicked in the door of her residence and entered, pushing her to the ground, according to the complaint. Mace then pulled the female victim’s hair and held a shotgun to her face, deputies said.

The female victim told deputies that Mace then fired the shotgun at her feet while they were in the living room, saying that he would kill her, according to the complaint.

Mace is charged with wanton endangerment and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.