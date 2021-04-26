Clarksburg man charged after allegedly slapping 6-year-old girl on the face for tossing a candy wrapper on the ground

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after allegedly slapping a 6-year-old girl on the face for tossing a candy wrapper on the ground.

On Apr. 12, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department received a walk-in child abuse report against a 6-year-old girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The complainant told officers that the 6-year-old girl had been in the care of Robert Stout, 29, of Clarksburg, and she noticed bruises on the girl’s face, officers said.

The girl told the complainant that she had thrown a candy wrapper on the floor and Stout “had slapped her on the face,” then Stout asked if she wanted him to do it again, to which the girl “picked up the candy wrapper,” according to the complaint.

When officers observed the girl, they saw “a large bruise on her left cheek, three bruises along her jaw line, a bruise to her left temple, bruised left eye, a small bruise near the corner of the side of her mouth and a thin bruise across and the bridge of her nose,” officers said.

Stout has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is currently out on bond.