Clarksburg man charged after allegedly using baseball bat to rob 2 victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man is in custody after he allegedly robbed two victims with a baseball bat.

on Oct. 3, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department spoke with an individual at the station who walked in to report an incident which had occurred earlier that day, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that he and another individual were test driving their vehicle on Claypool Hill near the area of 4th Street and Blair Lane when several individuals armed with an axe hand and baseball bat approached them, deputies said.

Drome Claypool

Drome Claypool, 25, of Clarksburg, the individual holding the bat, came closer to the victims’ vehicle while the rest of the crowd stood back, according to the complaint. Claypool began questioning the victims about money, going so far as to claim one of them had stolen it, deputies said.

One of the victims then said he had brought the money with him, a sum of about $1,000, for the purposes of buying the vehicle he was test driving; the money was in a black wallet which appeared to be a checkbook, according to the complaint.

Claypool asked the victims to see the money, and they complied due to fear of what Claypool might do with the baseball bat, deputies said. Claypool then refused to give the money back, but instead demanded one of the victims hand over more money as well as his cell phone, the complaint states.

One of the victims said that Claypool then threatened he and the other victim’s lives if they did not hand over what Claypool asked for, and when the victims refused, Claypool began to hit the windshield of the vehicle the victims were in, deputies said.

After he struck the windshield, Claypool grabbed a change purse and a cell phone belonging to one of the victims from out of the vehicle, at which point both victims fled in their vehicle, according to the complaint.

As the victims were driving away. Claypool threw the bat through the back glass of the victims’ vehicle, where it came to rest in the “cargo area” of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After interviewing the victims, deputies observed damage to the front and rear windshields of the vehicles consistent with the victims’ narrative, as well as finding the baseball bat in the “cargo area” of the vehicle which had “numerous scratches in the metal appearing to have been caused by a recent collision with a hard surface,” deputies said.

Claypool is charged with armed robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.