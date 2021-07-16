Clarksburg man charged after deputies find THC products in vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after deputies said they found multiple THC products in his vehicle, which he “admitted to selling.”

On July 15, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department saw a black pickup truck turn east onto W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg “with a wide radius, almost leaving the entrance ramp pavement,” according to a criminal complaint.

Jacob Ritter

At that point, deputies saw the driver, Jacob Ritter, 22, of Clarksburg, “weave and drift into the fast lane of the roadway,” at which point deputies initiated a traffic stop, the complaint states.

After stopping Ritter, deputies had him perform a sobriety test, “in which he displayed numerous and obvious signs of impairment.” However, his preliminary breath test registered as .000, according to the complaint.

Deputies then “detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle which had been masked by the smell of cigarette smoke during the initial stop,” and deputies said they then performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

That search resulted in deputies finding 25 THC vape cartridges, eight edible TCH products, “multiple” bags of marijuana, three containers of THC wax and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Ritter “admitted to selling the various THC products,” and when deputies performed a search of his cell phones, they “observed numerous messages on various platforms indicating that Ritter is currently involved in the sale of illegal and controlled substances,” deputies said.

Ritter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $5,000.