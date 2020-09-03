Clarksburg man charged after police say he fired multiple shots at a vehicle on W. Pike St.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after he fired multiple shots at a victim in a vehicle on West Pike Street, police said.

On Aug. 25, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were informed of an incident on W. Pike St. in Clarksburg whereupon a man pulled a gun and shot at another man, according to a criminal complaint.

Roddruss Clay

At 11:11 that night, Roddruss Clay, 31, of Clarksburg pulled “a firearm out of his left pocket” and he pointed it at the victim “in a threatening manner,” officers said.

Clay then “fire[d] the weapon six times” while the victim was inside of a vehicle, and Clay’s shots “struck once in the bumper,” according to the complaint.

Officers were later able to obtain footage from the nearby area, which “confirms [Clay] with the weapon and [Clay] firing the weapon,” officers said.

Clay has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is currently out on bond.