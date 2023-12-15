CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man was charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment after shots were fired in Harrison County Thursday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Tommy Lee Lopez III got into an altercation with another man at the Brickside Bar and Grill on Lodgevillle Road, and Lopez ended up leaving Brickside.

A short time later, the complaint says a call for shots fired came from a North 20th Street residence, belonging to the other man who was in the altercation. Responding investigators found an Antero truck with six bullet holes in the passenger side as well as a bullet hole in the front of the residence, which was occupied by one person at the time.

A white vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the incident, the complaint said, and within minutes, a similar vehicle was spotted at Brickside Bar and Grill, and the driver was wearing a face covering and displaying a handgun while attempting to get inside.

Responding officers found the man and identified him as Lopez, the complaint said; he was driving a white GMC Denali with a map covering the license plate.

The complaint said that Lopez had a handgun magazine loaded with 12 9mm rounds on him, and 9mm casings that appeared to match fell out of the vehicle he was driving.

West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Jail Records did not show that Lopez was being held in jail as of noon on Friday.