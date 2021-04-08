Clarksburg man charged after task force officers find drugs in his room during search of his mother’s residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after task force officers said they found drugs in his room during a search of his mother’s residence.

On Dec. 9, 2020, officers with the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on 15th Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Garrett

During the search, in a bedroom of the residence which belonged to Justin Garrett, 29, of Clarksburg, according to his mother, task force officers found a clear plastic bag containing controlled substance, officers said.

Also during the search, officers found “numerous unused wax stamp bags,” and when the substance was tested by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab, it came back positive as fentanyl, according to the complaint.

When weighed, the fentanyl came to 47.231 grams, officers said.

Garrett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $125,000 bond.