Clarksburg man charged after troopers find more than 600 images of child pornography on his digital devices

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after state troopers found more than 600 images of child pornography on his digital devices.

On June 1, troopers with the West Virginia State Police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence in Clarksburg in order to conduct an investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

During that search, troopers seized multiple electronic devices owned by Andrew Dussart, 68, of Clarksburg, which were password protected and “in control” by Dussart, troopers said.

A forensic examination revealed “multiple images and videos” which troopers “identified more than 600 images per WV code that meet the definition of child pornography,” according to the complaint.

Dussart has been charged with possession of child pornography.