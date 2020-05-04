Clarksburg man charged in Buckhannon after task force officers execute search warrant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged in Buckhannon after task force officers executed a search warrant at a residence outside of which he was parked.

On May 1, officers with the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a residence on Blossom Lane in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Jo-El Torres

When task force officers arrived on scene, they came in contact with Jo-El Torres, 35, of Clarksburg, who was in a vehicle near the residence when officers arrived, officers said.

Torres, who was the driver of the vehicle, was searched by task force officers, whereupon they found “a brick of heroin stuffed down his pants,” and in the vehicle, they found $900 in U.S. currency in the floor board of the driver’s side floor board, officers said.

A further search of the vehicle found “a black toboggan with hundreds of heroins stamps and two additional clutch coin purses filled with stamps of heroin,” according to the complaint.

Torres has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000.