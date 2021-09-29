Clarksburg man charged in Doddridge County for attempting to solicit 15-year-old girl across state lines

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged in Doddridge County for attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl across state lines.

On Sept. 8, troopers with the Harrisville detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint in reference to “an unknown male” who was trying to solicit what he believed to be an underage female from California, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Morris

The complainant told troopers that the man, Jason Morris, 44, of Clarksburg, was in the West Union area, and “a text number was provided” for Morris, troopers said.

Using the number, on Sept. 8 through Sept. 12, Morris used the number “in an attempt to gain sexually explicit pictures” from an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old female, according to the complaint.

During that time, Morris sent 141 messages, which included seven sexually explicit images, as well as one picture “identified as child pornography,” troopers said.

Morris has been charged with solicitation of a minor, display of obscene mater to a minor and display or exhibition of material depicting minors. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.