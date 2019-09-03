Clarksburg man charged in Lewis County after police chase

JANE LEW, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after deputies found drugs and and a firearm in his possession after a chase in Lewis County.

On Aug. 31, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department identified Michael Woodyard, 29, of Clarksburg, driving an orange Honda Shadow motorcycle on Park Avenue in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Woodyard

Deputies said they were able to positively identify Woodyard from previous dealings with him, with the most recent being within a week of the incident; and deputies knew Woodyard’s operator’s license was suspended and he was on federal probation for firearms charges.

Knowing these facts, deputies turned in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Woodyard, who was driving on the opposite side of the road to go around another vehicle, according to the complaint.

Woodyard then began to accelerate as he turned onto Court Street, going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone, when deputies began flashing their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren; at which point Woodyard turned onto Hackers Creek Road, failing to stop for a stop sign, deputies said.

The chase then made its way onto I-79 southbound, with Woodyard almost losing control of the motorcycle as he accelerated to a high rate of speed and locking up his brakes, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they stopped Woodyard near Exit 99 and took him into custody without incident. Woodyard told deputies he fled because “he had a firearm as well as methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Woodyard told deputies where the firearm was located, and when they searched a bag on his motorcycle, they found a .22 caliber pistol and 7.22 grams of presumed methamphetamine in six separate bags, as well as a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Woodyard is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing with reckless indifference and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.