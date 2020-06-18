Clarksburg man charged in Monongalia County after officers find drugs in car

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said they found him in his vehicle at a park in Morgantown with drugs in his car.

On June 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were patrolling the area near Marilla Park in Morgantown when they came across a silver Nissan occupied by a man and parked “against traffic near the tennis courts,” according to a criminal complaint.

Paul Stadelman

With the park being closed at dark and “the suspicious nature of the vehicle being there” at that hour, officers approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Paul Stadelman, 47, of Clarksburg, officers said.

When officers spoke with Stadelman, they could see that he “was visible nervous and shaking,” and that he “was dressed in an unusual manner,” with several knives lying in his vehicle near his right leg and center console, according to the complaint.

Also in the center console was a silver lighter, which officers said “is often used to smoke meth,” and officers found a small plastic back in the console, as well.

Officers then asked Stadelman to exit the vehicle and questioned him on if he had any illegal narcotics, and he “show[ed] signs of nervousness” as they spoke to him, according to the complaint, and a K9 unit was brought to the scene to perform an open-air sniff, according to the complaint.

The K9 went to the driver’s side door and indicated the presence of illicit substances in the vehicle, and officers said that upon searching the vehicle they located “four bags of methamphetamine” inside, as well as plastic bags, a set of digital scales and a metal container with marijuana inside, officers said.

When weighed, the methamphetamine amounted to 10.9 grams, according to the complaint.

Stadelman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.