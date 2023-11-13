CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man is facing child neglect charges after police say a child found a Crown Royal bag filled with bags of methamphetamine inside the man’s jacket.

On Nov. 11, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a residence on Hartway Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald Gilmore

When officers arrived, they made contact with Ronald Gilmore, 41, of Clarksburg, who stated that an individual had “put his belongings outside on the porch while he was gone for the day,” officers said.

Later, two boys arrived at the residence, one of whom did not have a jacket; he “grabbed a brownish/orange colored jacket” which belonged to Gilmore, and inside of the jacket, the boy “found a purple Crown Royal bag,” according to the complaint.

When the child “pulled it out to see what it was, it fell on the ground along with a small clear bag” which contained suspected methamphetamine, officers said.

Inside the Crown Royal bag, officers located three more bags of suspected methamphetamine, all of which weighed a total of 110 grams, or almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Gilmore has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.