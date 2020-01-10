Clarksburg man faces drug charges after police find pills, heroin during traffic stop

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man faces drug charges after police find multiple pills and packages of heroin on his person during a routine traffic stop.

On Jan. 10, officers with the Nutter Fort Police observed a Volvo leave the Nutter Fort Speedway with an expired inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop at the entrance of Illinois Avenue in Nutter Fort, and with the Stonewood Police Department, observed three passengers in the Volvo, officers said.

While the officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department ran the identification of the vehicle’s passengers, Stonewood officers removed one of the vehicle’s occupants after they saw a needle on his lap, according to the complaint.

Zachary Cain

Officers identified the passenger as Zachary Cain, 29, of Clarksburg, and performed a search of his person in order to determine if he had anything else on him, to which he said he had some Xanax pills in his pocket, officers said.

When officers had Cain empty his pockets, they found him in possession of 49 small orange pills labelled with B705, and a further search of his person found three small purple pills labelled M30, which Cain claimed were morphine pills, according to the complaint.

In the same container as the morphine pills, officers said they found 35 small packages of what Cain claimed were heroin, and inside of them was a brown powdery substance.

Under Cain’s seat was a set of digital scales, and Cain had $190 in cash on his person, and officers found a Walther P22 firearm in the vehicle’s glove compartment, which the vehicle’s driver claimed belonged to him, according to the complaint.

Cain is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Region Jail on $25,000 bond.