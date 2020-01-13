Clarksburg man facing 2 drug charges following traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been arrested after deputies said they located a loaded gun, methamphetamine and percocets during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, January 11, while patrolling Main Street in Clarksburg, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver Honda Accord with its passenger side registration light out, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said that prior to noticing the vehicle, they had been flagged down by a man at the GoMart on Chestnut Street, who said he had seen the two men inside of the Accord conduct a hand-to-hand exchange of narcotics before they left Go-Mart.

Noah Morris

When deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, they asked the driver and the passenger, Noah Morris, 36, of Clarksburg, if they had anything illegal inside the vehicle. Deputies said both individuals stated they didn’t have anything illegal in the vehicle, and the driver gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found six empty baggies in Morris’s wallet and five suboxone strips, which he was unable to provide a prescription for, according to the complaint. Deputies said they also found a 9-millimeter pistol under the seat which was loaded with one round in the chamber.

During a search of Morris, deputies said they found a digital scale in his front pocket. Deputies said they also found a plastic bag containing approximately 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, seven percocets inside a plastic wrapper and one blue glass pipe with powdery residue on it inside of Morris’s sock. Morris also had $80 in cash on his person, according to the complaint.

Morris has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. Morris is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.