Clarksburg man facing 8 drug charges, accused of selling cocaine & heroin to CI

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing multiple drug charges after task force officers said he sold drugs to a confidential informant on eight separate occasions in 2018.

Justin Hanshaw

Between the dates of January 25, 2018 and October 19, 2018 a confidential informant working under direct supervision of the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force conducted eight controlled buys of either crack cocaine or heroin from the West Pike Street residence of Jason Hanshaw, 47, of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Task force officers said crack cocaine was purchased by the confidential informant in exchange for cash at Hanshaw’s residence on January 25, January 30, January 31, March 5, May 1 and May 4. Heroin was purchased from Hanshaw’s residence by the confidential informant on April 17 and October 19, according to the complaint.

Hanshaw has been charged with eight counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.