Clarksburg man facing drug charge after police say they found him asleep in vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a drug charge after police said they found him asleep in his vehicle with marijuana and a large sum of cash in his possession.

On Thursday, January 2, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Grant Street in Clarksburg for a check on a welfare complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found Isaiah Thompson, 19, of Clarksburg unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Ford Mustang.

Officers said they woke Thompson up and detained him outside the vehicle. Upon searching Thompson, police located $5,589 in cash along with a bag containing 17.2 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.

Thompson was previously arrested in October 2019 after he attempted to hide drugs under the seat of a police cruiser when he was detained during a traffic stop, according to police.

