Clarksburg man facing drug charge after traffic stop for suspended license

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has been arrested on a drug charge after police said they pulled him over for driving on a suspended license and found meth in his vehicle.

Roland Bowen

On Wednesday, August 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Route 19 and Limestone Road in Clarksburg because they knew the driver, Rolland Bowen, 40, of Clarksburg, was driving on a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they knew through prior knowledge that Bowen did not have a valid driver’s license.

After providing identification information to police, officers said they asked Bowen if he had anything inside of his vehicle. The complaint stated that Bowen told police he had a pistol in between his seat and the driver’s side door inside a black bag.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department along with a K9 unit arrived on scene to conduct a free air sniff of Bowen’s vehicle, which resulted in the positive indication of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

During the search, police said they found 2.12 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, black scales and five empty bags. Officers said the scales found in Bowen’s vehicle had what appeared to be a crystal-like substance on them.

Bowen has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.