Clarksburg man facing drug charge after troopers find meth during probation visit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a drug charge after he told troopers he was trying to “make that million” when they found methamphetamine during a home probation visit, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, June 5 at approximately 1:35 p.m. West Virginia State Police arrived at the residence of Randy Clark, 27, of Clarksburg to assist state probation officers with a home visit. Troopers’ presence was requested after probation officers said they received information that methamphetamine was possibly being sold at Clark’s residence.

Probation officers located Clark in an outbuilding in the back yard of the property, according to court documents. Troopers then asked Clark if he possessed anything illegal, and Clark stated he had concealed methamphetamine under a drawer within a chest of drawers in his house, court documents stated

Clark opened the chest of drawers and law enforcement observed a large plastic bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and another plastic bag that contained numerous empty plastic bags, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they asked Clark why he had all the empty plastic bags and Clark stated he used them to package methamphetamine into smaller increments. When troopers asked Clark why he would place the methamphetamine into smaller bags, Clark said he did so to “make that million,” according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said they believed Clark’s answer was slang for “making money.”

After Clark was taken into custody, troopers said they learned he was actively wanted in Delaware for aggravated assault where he will be extradited.

Clark has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.