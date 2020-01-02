Clarksburg man facing drug charge following traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they recovered marijuana and more than $4,000 in his possession following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, January 1, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Route 50 for obstructed registration, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they conducted the traffic stop in the parking lot of China One.

Kevin Cayemitte

Police said they ran the registration of the vehicle, which came back with no matching record. The complaint stated that officers identified the passenger in the vehicle as Kevin Cayemitte, 30, of Clarksburg. Police said they smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and detained both Cayemitte and the driver.

Officers said that before a search of the vehicle, they located approximately 25.68 grams of marijuana on the ground near the passenger’s door. The complaint stated Cayemitte was then placed under arrest and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department for processing.

Police said that during processing, officers conducted a search of Cayemitte and located approximately $4,037 in cash and a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. Officers said Cayemitte had multiple prior convictions for possession and delivery of a controlled substance.

Cayemitte has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.