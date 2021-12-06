Clarksburg man facing meth & heroin charges after traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is facing several felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, a Clarksburg police officer pulled over a Chevy Monte Carlo, on West Main Street, because the license plate was obstructed and the driver crossed the center line, officers said.

After making the stop, the officer ran her K9 around the car and the dog gave a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle, court documents said.

During a search of the car, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Subutex pills, and Suboxone strips, on or near one the car’s passengers, John Moore, 38 of Clarksburg, according to his criminal complaint.

More heroin was found on Moore when he was taken to the North Central Regional Jail.

Moore is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, one for the methamphetamine and one for the heroin.

