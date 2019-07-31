Clarksburg man found with drugs after Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies pull him over during routine stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has been arrested after officers said he was found with drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, July 30, during a routine patrol, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department noticed the operator of a motorcycle driving erratically on Route 279 in West Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies then initiated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, and they came to a stop near the 1-79 southbound Jerry Dove exit, according to the complaint. Upon inspection, the motorcycle had no visible registration and the read signal markers were broken, deputies said.

Theodore Roby II

Deputies reported the VIN and were able to to identify the driver as Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt Roby II, 34, of Clarksburg, by his W.Va. identification, according to the complaint. Roby informed officers, when asked if he had any drugs or weapons on him, that he had some marijuana on him, deputies said.

Roby also had a red bag in his pocket, which deputies said contained needles in it, and upon opening it, a small bag containing methamphetamine fell out. Deputies then attempted to place Roby under arrest, and he began to reach for his front waistline, at which point deputies took him to the ground and placed in handcuffs, according to the complaint.

Upon searching Roby, deputies said they found a small container of methamphetamine, multiple bags which also contained methamphetamine, totaling 21 grams, and a set of large scales. Deputies also found a bag containing 3.5 grams of marijuana, and a small container containing 14 blue pills identified as alprazolam (Xanax), according to the complaint. When asked, Roby said the alprazolam pills were for his sister, deputies said.

Roby is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Region Jail on a $10,000 bond.