Clarksburg man found with more than 50 grams of meth pleads guilty to federal charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man admitted Wednesday to a federal methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

David Monroe, 35 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Monroe admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, in Harrison County in December 2019.

David Monroe

Monroe was one of six people indicted on federal drug charges in June 2020.

Monroe faces a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated Monroe’s case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Monroe is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.