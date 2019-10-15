Clarksburg man in custody after probation officers said they found drugs, firearm during house check

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after probation officers said they found drugs and a firearm during a check of his home.

On October 10, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a residence check at 200 Sycamore Street in Clarksburg at the request of federal probation officers, according to a criminal complaint.

Frank Horner

Troopers made contact with the occupant, Frank Horner, 25, of Clarksburg, whom probation officers had found to be in possession of a some unmarked, multicolored tablets suspected to be MDMA, troopers said. Horner also had a “large sum” of U.S. currency in his pocket, according to police.

Horner was read his Miranda rights, and troopers obtained a warrant to search Horner’s bedroom, where, according to the complaint, troopers found materials for vacuum packaging, as well as a vacuum and a large, white container with “numerous plastic bags containing a large amount of multicolored tablets” similar to the ones probation officers found on Horner.

Troopers also found “a large amount” of Subutex and benzodiazepine tablets, and upon a further search of the home, found plastic bags containing a white rock-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, as well as a black Beretta .22 handgun, which was loaded, in a nylon holster near the presumed methamphetamine, troopers said.

There was also a “large sum” of U.S. currency on the nightstand beside Horner’s bed, which, when added to the amount found on Horner’s person, amounted to $2,476, according to the complaint.

Horner is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $30,000.