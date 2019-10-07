Clarksburg man in custody for alleged 2018 armed robbery of Fairmont home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after an alleged armed robbery of a Fairmont home back in 2018.

On Jan. 11, 2018, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Lofty Lane in Clarksburg in reference to a call of a burglary, according to a complaint.

Iziah Hill

When deputies arrived, the victims said that Iziah Hill, 25, of Clarksburg and three other individuals kicked in the door to their residence and entered, putting guns in the victims’ faces, deputies said.

One of the victims said that Hill was the one who held him at gunpoint in his room, while another individual held the other victim at gunpoint, according to the complaint.

During the robbery, Hill and the other three individuals took the victims’ 32 inch television, Playstation 4, a pair of Orange Nike Air Max tennis shoes, various Victoria’s Secret clothing items with the tags still attached, $400 in U.S. currency and a pellet rifle, deputies said.

Hill is charged with nighttime burglary and armed robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.