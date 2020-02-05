Clarksburg man in police custody after two separate chases

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after police apprehended him during two separate chases.

On Jan. 14, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a white Toyota Corolla with the West Virginia Registration of 2UZ163 on West Pike Street in Clarksburg without an inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers initiated their lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but the Corolla began to accelerate and continue through traffic “in excess of the marked speed limit,” officers said.

While traveling toward the Adamston neighborhood, the Corolla almost struck another vehicle in the opposite lane before it “jerked back into the correct lane” and then went onto Adams Avenue, according to the complaint.

The vehicle then traveled “in excess of the speed limit” as it passed Adamston Elementary and then cut through the Price Cutter parking lot, which had many pedestrians in it, officers said.

David Monroe

When the Corolla crossed West Pike Street and cut alongside the grass on South 28th Street, the vehicle’s driver, identified as David Monroe, 34, of Clarksburg, exited out the driver’s side door while the car was still in motion, according to the complaint.

From that point, Monroe ran toward Basement Systems, then down the hill toward the entrance of U.S. Rt. 50, when he was apprehended by officers, the complaint states.

A search was later performed on Monroe’s person and the Corolla, and officers said they found a loaded .25 caliber pistol, which Monroe was not allowed to be in possession of due to a previous felony conviction; $720 cash; multiple ziplock bags with “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine”; another ziplock bag with suspected methamphetamine; marijuana packaged for individual sale in 14 separate bags; as well as a set of digital scales.

Then, on Feb. 4, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw Monroe walking down Milford Street near Grove Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. From prior experience, the officers were able identify Monroe and knew he had a capias out for his arrest, so they attempted to stop him, but he ran away, officers said.

Officers then exited their cruiser in order to chase Monroe, giving him verbal commands to stop fleeing as he went down an alleyway onto Fairview Avenue, according to the complaint. Officers threatened to “taze” Monroe if he did not stop, at which time he did stop and was taken into custody.

While at the station, Monroe “urinated in a trash can in the interview room,” officers said.

Monroe is charged with fleeing on foot; destruction of property; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; conspiracy to commit a felony; and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bail.