CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is facing felony charges after a beating left another man on a feeding tube, with a brain injury.

Clarksburg Police have charged Robert Brockington, 39 of Clarksburg, with malicious assault following the February beating of Christopher Parks at a home on North 6th Street.

Around 5:00 a.m. on February 19, Brockington entered the home and asked about the whereabouts of a woman, before going to the bedroom where Parks was asleep and hitting him in the face with the butt end of a knife, a criminal complaint detailed.

Someone else in the home was able to temporarily help stop the beating and got Parks into a recliner chair, court documents said.

Brockington then resumed hitting “a now helpless Parks,” in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, where Brockington stomped on Parks’ head, investigators said.

Others in the house again stopped Brockington and helped get him back in the recliner, where Brockington hit him in the face at least one more time, according to the criminal complaint.

Parks was left in the chair from the early morning attack until 5:30 p.m. when someone called 911 asking that police check on Parks.

A medical helicopter then flew Parks to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, where he is still being treated for a brain injury and remained on a feeding tube as of Friday, March 4.

Parks has also had surgery to insert metal orbital plates to repair broken bones surrounding his eye sockets, police said.