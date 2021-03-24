Clarksburg man pleads guilty to federal charge for selling heroin and fentanyl in Upshur County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Jo-El Torres, 36 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl.” Torres admitted to having heroin and fentanyl in May 2020 in Upshur County. Torres was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2020.

Jo-El Torres

Torres faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buckhannon Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s plea hearing.

Torres was also arrested on heroin charges, by the former Harrison County Street Crimes and Drug unit, in 2016.

Torres remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.