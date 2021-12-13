Clarksburg man pleads guilty to federal charge for selling meth in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced, Monday.

Gary Loy, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Loy admitted to selling methamphetamine in October 2020 in Randolph County.

Loy was part of a recent drug bust in Barbour and Randolph counties, that involved, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Loy faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against Loy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.