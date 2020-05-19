Clarksburg man pulls pink camo handgun on woman while picking up 2-month-old child, deputies say

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after deputies say he brandished a handgun at a woman while picking up a two-month-old child.

On May 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Hardman Road on a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies were en route to the residence, they received a report that a male had left the residence in a dark color Chevy Impala and had two children in the vehicle, deputies said.

Joseph Christie

The witness stated that Christie then pulled out “a pink camo hand gun” and pointed it at her, deputies said.

According to witnesses, Joseph Christie, 19, of Clarksburg, was at the residence to pick up a two-month-old child, and that while Christie was there he began to become “irate and began to yell,” according to the complaint.

Deputies later found Christie in his vehicle near the 155 mile marker on I-79 where they performed a traffic stop and placed Christie into custody, according to the complaint.

Christie is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.