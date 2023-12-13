CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man was sentenced Wednesday on federal fentanyl trafficking and unlawful firearm possession charges.

Robert Maxwell

Robert Maxwell, 44, who has prior felony convictions, was indicted back in September after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said he distributed meth and fentanyl in November 2021 in Harrison County, while he had a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Due to his prior conviction, Maxwell is prohibited from owning firearms. His indictment followed a series of controlled buys, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said that Maxwell was selling fentanyl from his home and that when investigators searched his property, they found fentanyl and a pistol.

Maxwell was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.