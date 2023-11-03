CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man has been sentenced on federal methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Jesse Wilson

Jesse Wilson, age 40, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to spend 15 years and 8 months in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wilson pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking back in March 2023. The DOJ said this week, he received his sentence.

The DOJ said Wilson was selling methamphetamine in Harrison County, and a Greater Harrison Drug Task Force search of his home uncovered drugs, firearms and $9,000 in cash.