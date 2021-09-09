Clarksburg man sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for selling drugs in Upshur County

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Harrison County man, Thursday, to three years and one month in federal prison a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Jo-el Torres

Jo-El Torres, 36 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl.” Torres admitted to having heroin and fentanyl in May 2020 in Upshur County.

The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buckhannon Police Department investigated the case against Torres.

Torres remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.