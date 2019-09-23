Clarksburg man to spend minimum of 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man charged with multiple sex charges received his prison sentence in court Monday afternoon.

Christopher Whitehair, of Clarksburg, faced multiple charges, including first degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent/guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust; incest; and first degree sexual abuse.

Christopher Whitehair

Whitehair previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a parent/guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, incest and first degree sexual abuse.

In the courtroom, the state asked for Whitehair to serve 10 – 20 years for count two; 5-15 years for count three; and 5-25 years for count four, with all to be served consecutively. The defense countered with home incarceration and treatment.

Whitehair apologized for his actions and asked the judge to “give him a chance with home incarceration.”

The victim’s mother spoke in court and claimed that Whitehair has “participated in these acts with other minors and was let off with probation.” The mother also said that her daughter is traumatized by what was done to her.

The judge sentenced Whitehair to 10-20 years for count two; 5-15 years for count three; and 5-25 years for count four, with all of them to be served consecutively. He must also pay a fine of $1,000, along with restitution and counseling costs of the victim. Whitehair will also have to register as a sex offender.