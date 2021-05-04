Clarksburg pair facing federal charges after Shinnston carjacking involving an 11-year-old

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Clarksburg residents are facing federal carjacking and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced Tuesday.

Christopher Vickers, 31, and Courtney Oliverio, 39, both of Clarksburg were each indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking,” one count of “Carjacking,” and one count of “Conspiracy to Use Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.” Vickers was also indicted on one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”

Christopher Vickers

According to court documents, on June 3, 2020, Vickers and Oliverio drove to a residence in Shinnston to take a motorcycle. Vickers then allegedly grabbed a woman by her hair and held a gun to her head, demanding the location of the motorcycle. He also allegedly held a gun to the head of an 11-year-old child. According to the indictment, Vickers them rammed a vehicle into the garage of the residence to get the motorcycle. Vickers and Oliverio then allegedly attempted to take the motorcycle from the property.

Vickers, who is a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior drug conviction, is accused of having a 5-shot revolver allegedly used during the crime.

Vickers and Oliverio each face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the carjacking conspiracy charge, up to 15 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000 for the carjacking charge, and up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm conspiracy charge. Vickers also faces no less than seven years of prison time and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm use charge and up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case.

Vickers is being held in the Central Regional Jail, while Oliverio is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jails website.