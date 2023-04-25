CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who it says is wanted for questioning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, she’s wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident. They did not specify when or where the incident took place.

The police shared photos taken from surveillance footage that appear to show a woman with blonde highlights wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

Photos taken of surveillance footage. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department

Anyone with information is asked by the Clarksburg Police Department to contact Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com or to leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.