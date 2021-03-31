Clarksburg Police asking for public’s help identifying man wanted for questioning in larceny incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Potential person of interest in larceny incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is believed to be involved in a larceny incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clarksburg Police made a post on their Facebook page that they are looking for help in identifying a male subject who can be seen in an attached video and several photos. The video that was attached the the Facebook post is below:

Video courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

In the post, officers said the male in the photos and video is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident and was seen driving a red Dodge Caliber. Officers said any people with any information regarding this individual are being asked to contact Sergent Justin Moore at 304-624-1610, ext. 1937, via email at JMoore@CityofClarksburgWV.com or call the Detective Tip Line at 304-624-1625.

  • Photo courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department
  • Photo courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department
  • Photo courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories