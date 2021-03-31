Clarksburg Police asking for public’s help identifying man wanted for questioning in larceny incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is believed to be involved in a larceny incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clarksburg Police made a post on their Facebook page that they are looking for help in identifying a male subject who can be seen in an attached video and several photos. The video that was attached the the Facebook post is below:

Video courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

In the post, officers said the male in the photos and video is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident and was seen driving a red Dodge Caliber. Officers said any people with any information regarding this individual are being asked to contact Sergent Justin Moore at 304-624-1610, ext. 1937, via email at JMoore@CityofClarksburgWV.com or call the Detective Tip Line at 304-624-1625.