Clarksburg police charge man after he allegedly hides drugs under his seat in a police cruiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man is in custody after police said they found drugs on his person during a traffic stop and that he attempted to hide more drugs in his seat while detained in a police cruiser.

On Oct. 25, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a Chevy S10 on Clay Street in Clarksburg for failure to use a turn signal, according to a criminal complaint.

Isaiah Thompson

Officers made contact with the driver, Isaiah Thompson, 19, of Clarksburg, and saw that he had “droopy eyelids, bloodshot glassy eyes and constricted pupils,” officers said. Officers also said that Thompson had an “odor of marijuana on his person.”

When Thompson produced his identification, officers found that it was only a state identification and not an operators license, and he also told officers he did not have insurance on the truck, according to the complaint.

Thompson also admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle, which was a Charter Arms .38 special revolver concealed under the seat near the center seat, and there was ammunition loose in the driver’s side door panel, officers said.

When officers performed a pat-down on Thompson, they found a large sum of cash on his person, and a sobriety test was performed, during which Thompson showed signs of impairment, according to the complaint.

Thompson told officers he had recently used marijuana and heroin, and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene with a K9 unit, which indicated the presence of of controlled substances in the vehicle, officers said.

Officers detained Thompson in their police cruiser and performed a search on the S10, where they found an empty heroin stamp, and when Thompson was asked if he had any drugs on him, he denied it, saying he had “smoked some potent marijuana ” and the marijuana scent continued to become stronger while Thompson sat in the cruiser, according to the complaint.

Thompson started wiggling while in the back seat of the police cruiser was then removed from the vehicle, and officers noticed the marijuana smell was very strong near the seat where he had been sitting, officer said. Officers then removed the rear seat of the cruiser and found a bag where Thompson had been sitting, according to the complaint.

In the bag, officers said they found a bag of presumed heroin, weighing 8.71 grams, another bag of presumed heroin weighing 2.08 grams and a bag of marijuana weighing 4.11 grams.

Thompson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.