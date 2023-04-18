CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department warned the community Tuesday that a department phone number is being spoofed in an attempt to scam people.

Caller ID spoofing is when someone purposefully causes a phone number to display the wrong caller ID to disguise their identity, often in the hopes of getting people to pick up the phone.

The scammers are telling callers that “Sergeant Walker” is calling and they need to pay them money in order to prevent police action and to call 304-404-7462.

Clarksburg Police say it and other law enforcement agencies do not ask for payments through iTunes or prepaid gift cards and ask that anyone who received a call from someone claiming to be with the Clarksburg Police telling them to pay any amount of money hang up and call the Clarksburg Police at 304-624-1610 before taking any other action.

On Monday, the FBI’s Pittsburgh office warned that its phone number is also being spoofed by scammers.