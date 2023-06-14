CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in the North View area.

The investigation began with a call of shots fired near Hamill Avenue and N 15th Street at around 10 p.m., according to a press release from Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

Responding officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Kiddy said in the release.

The man was taken to United Hospital Center, where he died from his injuries; he was identified as David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, according to the release.

The Clarksburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610, 304-624-1618, the tip line at 304-624-1625 or the Harrison County Bureau of Emergency Services.