CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you seen these people? The Clarksburg Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is looking for 2 people who are wanted for questioning regarding two separate shoplifting incidents.

The department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that anyone who knows or can identify the people in the photos below should contact Patrolman Helsley at EHelsley@CityofClarksburgWV.com or Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com, or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department

One subject appears to be wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, khaki pants and a light-colored hat, and the other appears to have light-colored pants and a dark sweatshirt/jacket. Both subjects appear to be male and have facial hair.

The post said that both are wanted for questioning for alleged shoplifting at Shoe Carnival.