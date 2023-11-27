STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault last week.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy confirmed to 12 News that Aaron Jackson is currently employed, and was put on administrative leave with pay upon his arrest. A criminal complaint obtained by 12 News says that Jackson was arrested after a Monday, Nov. 20 incident at a Stonewood residence.

According to the complaint, Stonewood Police were called to a home after a report of a domestic incident and saw a broken TV and coffee table and later, a victim returned to the scene with “a small laceration on [their] nose.” The victim stated that Jackson broke the TV with a baseball bat and then tripped the victim, causing the victim to fall on their face, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement then went to a different Stonewood residence and spoke with Jackson, the complaint alleges.

“He advised that he did go to the house […] that he confronted [victim] with a baseball bat,” the complaint alleges. “While arguing with [victim] he struck the TV several times with the bat.”

The complaint further alleges Jackson said that “[victim] was trying to shut the door and that he pushed [victim] away.” That, according to the complaint “caused [victim] to fall. Mr. Jackson stated that he also rubbed plastic from the broken TV in [victim’s] face.”

One of the officers “observed blood on Mr. Jackson’s right hand and left pant leg which he stated was [victim’s],” the complaint said.

According to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation records, Jackson is not currently being held in jail.

Chief Kiddy told 12 News that Jackson can not perform law enforcement actions while he is on administrative leave; his leave will last until court proceedings are finished and an internal investigation has been completed. Kiddy said this is standard procedure.