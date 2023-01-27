CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man who is wanted for questioning after a shoplifting incident.

Image via Clarksburg Police Department

The man is shown to be a white male with glasses and a beard wearing a leather jacket overtop a blue hooded sweatshirt and a grey cap.

The police did not specify where or when the incident occurred.

Any information regarding his whereabouts should be sent to Patrolman Hill at THill@CityofClarksburgWV.com, or Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburg.com, according to the police.

Those with information can also leave a message at the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

